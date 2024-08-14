Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back on our TV screens with his much-beloved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He began the first episode by expressing gratitude to the fans for making the show achieve such a massive success. However, do you know how much he earns per episode for the show? We bet the amount will leave you wide-eyed. Not only this, but the actor has also managed to get a hike in his remuneration after the previous two successful seasons. He started hosting the first season of the show in the year 2000, earning Rs 25 lakh per episode.

Talking about the same, according to a news report in Moneycontrol, Amitabh Bachchan is earning a whopping Rs 5 crore per episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Yes, you heard that right! The amount is a staggering jump from his previous remuneration in the earlier seasons. The same report stated that the Paa actor earned Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 4 crore per episode in the show’s last two seasons.

The megastar’s remuneration for KBC has only seen an upward graph since each passing season’s success. After the first two seasons of KBC became a hit, Amitabh Bachchan’s salary was increased to a humongous Rs 50 lakh. From Kaun Banega Crorepati 6, Bachchan started taking home an amount ranging from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. From Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, the actor’s fee was doubled to Rs 3 crore. After three seasons, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor’s remuneration reached Rs 3.5 crore.

Well, we are not surprised that Big B has scaled such impeccable success with the super-hit show, which is still ruling the hearts of all the fans. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on the work front in Kalki 2898 AD. His performance as Aswathhama left the audience spellbound.

