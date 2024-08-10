Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led Kalki 2898 AD is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. The film has enjoyed way beyond a month of theatrical run but is clocking the highest ticket sales amid competitors in India. Unfortunately, despite the phenomenon, it will miss beating Pathaan’s worldwide collections by a few inches. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

As the collections played nearly 0.50 crores, even trade experts thought Nag Ashwin‘s directorial was close to concluding its theatrical run. Those unable to enjoy the film on the big screens eagerly await an OTT release date. But given the current trends, the makers will delay that further until Prabhas’ epic dystopian makes the most of its box office journey.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection (Worldwide)

On day 44, Kalki 2898 AD has added 0.70 crores to the kitty. It remained better than all its competitors – Kill, Bad Newz, Ulajh, and Auron Mein Dum Kahan Tha. The Indian collections currently stand at 649.38 crores net and 766.26 crores gross.

In the international market, Prabhas starrer has accumulated a total of 283.88 crores so far. This brings the worldwide collections to 1050.14 crores gross after 44 days.

There will be a few more days of minting moolah as a huge storm is expected to arrive on Independence Day. It’s going to be a three-way clash between Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, and Stree 2 in Bollywood. Double iSmart and Thangalaan are also releasing on the same date. The massive competition could wipe Nag Ashwin’s directorial from the big screens.

Kalki 2898 AD vs Pathaan at the worldwide box office

While Prabhas’ film is still selling the highest number of tickets on BookMyShow, the overall collections are below 0.75 crores. Unfortunately, Kalki will not be able to bridge the gap of 10 crores to beat Pathaan’s 1060.43 crores globally.

Kalki 2898 AD will end its theatrical run as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Dangal (1970 crores) conquers the #1 spot, and there are many other biggies, including RRR, Jawan, and KGF Chapter 2, among others leading in the race.

