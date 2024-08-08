The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster iSmart Shankar, titled Double iSmart, is set to hit screens on Independence Day. The film, which reunites the dynamic duo of Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh, has generated considerable buzz with the addition of Sanjay Dutt to the cast.

However, the film’s recent censor certification has raised eyebrows. Double iSmart has been slapped with an ‘A’ certificate due to its intense violence and strong language. Additionally, the film’s runtime clocks in at a hefty 2 hours and 42 minutes, significantly longer than its predecessor.

Naturally, concerns have been raised about the potential impact of these factors on the film’s box office prospects. While some trade analysts predict that the ‘A’ rating and extended duration could hinder the film’s commercial success, historical data suggests otherwise.

Recent blockbusters like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, Jr NTR & Ram Charan’s RRR, Hollywood films like Avatar: The Way of Water, and Oppenheimer have defied conventional wisdom by delivering massive box office returns despite their lengthy runtimes. These films proved that compelling storytelling, strong performances, and effective pacing can overcome concerns about duration.

A look at the recent blockbusters that had runtime over 3 hour:

Kalki 2898 AD: Featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD broke all box office records in 2024. With stellar performances, impactful dialogues, dramatic elevation scenes, and a captivating screenplay, the film achieved immense success despite its lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute. In India, it amassed 647.25 crores.

Animal: Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is one of Bollywood’s longest films, clocking in at 3 hours and 21 minutes. Despite its extended runtime, the film performed impressively, earning 554 crores in India.

RRR: SS Rajamouli’s RRR delivered a thrilling cinematic experience with its 3 hours and 6 minutes runtime. Known for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and memorable moments, the film captivated audiences and earned 772 crores at the Indian box office.

Avatar 2: Directed by James Cameron, Avatar 2 generated significant pre-release excitement due to its sequel status. Despite concerns about its 3 hours and 12 minutes runtime, the film garnered a remarkable 390.60 crores in India, buoyed by positive word-of-mouth.

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer arrived with high expectations and delivered strong box office results despite its 3-hour length. Thanks to exceptional word-of-mouth, the film earned 129 crores in India.

Based on five recent examples, Double iSmart appears to have the potential to perform well at the Indian box office. That said, delivering compelling content will be crucial for its success.

Double iSmart boasts a high-octane plot centered around a clash between Ram Pothineni‘s iSmart Shankar and Sanjay Dutt’s menacing antagonist, Big Bull. If the film manages to replicate the energy and entertainment quotient of its predecessor, it could potentially overcome the challenges posed by its rating and runtime.

Ultimately, the success of Double iSmart will hinge on its ability to deliver a thrilling and engaging cinematic experience that resonates with audiences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

