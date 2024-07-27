Starring Ram Pothineni, Double iSmart is a Telugu film set to release on August 15 2024. Recently it was reported that the movie’s streaming rights have been sold to a major OTT platform for a substantial amount.

According to a recent Twitter post by producer BA Raju’s team, the digital streaming rights for Double iSmart have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The deal was made for an impressive Rs. 33 crore, highlighting the high expectations surrounding the film.

On July 18 2024, one of the film’s item songs Maar Muntha Chod Chintha stirred controversy. The song includes the phrase Em Cheddam Antav Mari, which is closely associated with former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. This usage offended some BRS leaders leading to a complaint filed by Rajitha Reddy who is a BRS member. She accused the filmmakers of indecently using a sensitive phrase.

The first teaser of Double iSmart was released on May 15 this year, coinciding with Ram Pothineni’s 36th birthday. The unique look of the actor generated excitement among the fans regarding the film. The teaser also has other notable actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar and Bani J who are set to deliver memorable performances.

More About Double iSmart

Double iSmart is a sequel to the 2019 film iSmart Shankar. In this sequel, Ram Pothineni reprises his role as Shankar.

