During the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, the Baahubali team, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and director S. S. Rajamouli, made an appearance, bringing lots of fun and candid moments.

In this episode, Rana Daggubati revealed that he would like to set up his Baahubali co-star Prabhas with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

In 2018 Rana Daggubati, along with his Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and co-star Prabhas appeared on Koffee With Karan. During the show, host Karan Johar asked Rana who he would choose to pair Prabhas with from the Hindi film industry. Without hesitation Rana picked Katrina Kaif.

When Karan asked Prabhas if he approved of Rana’s choice Prabhas cleverly avoided the question saying it was Rana’s decision to make. Later when Prabhas was asked who he would set up Rana with he humorously suggested actress Trisha hinting at Rana’s past relationship with her.

Though Rana and Trisha had never publicly confirmed their relationship, Rana admitted during the show that he had dated Trisha but things didn’t work out between them. Rana later married Miheeka Bajaj in 2020. Meanwhile Prabhas has been rumored to be dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

Prabhas’ Professional Life

Prabhas was recently seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD which was released on June 27 2024. The epic sci-fi film stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The movie has received widespread acclaim for its story, screenplay, execution and performances. Set in the year 2898 AD, it tells the story of the last remaining city on Earth.

Kaliki 2898 AD has been performing exceptionally well at the box office and has set new records. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies with a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, the film is a major success. A sequel has already been confirmed.

Prabhas is also collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next film Spirit. Filming is set to begin in December 2024 with plans to shoot over four months and release the movie between November 2025 and January 2026.

