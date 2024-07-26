Several beloved Telugu films are set to return to the big screen in the coming weeks promising nostalgia and entertainment. Here’s a look at the films scheduled for re-release from late July to early September.

Ravi Teja’s Vikramarkudu – July 27

Vikramarkudu, directed by SS Rajamouli, is a milestone in Ravi Teja’s career. Released originally on June 23 2006, this action-packed film features Ravi Teja in a dual role with Anushka Shetty as the female lead. The film’s success marked a new era in Ravi Teja’s stardom. Fans can relive the thrill of Vikramarkudu as it hits theaters again on July 27.

Nani and Samantha’s Yeto Vellipoindhi Manasu – August 2

The 2012 musical romance Yeto Vellipoindhi Manasu directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is set for a re-release. The film stars Nani and Samantha with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Known for its heartwarming storyline and memorable music, this film will grace the theaters once more on August 2 offering fans another chance to experience its charm.

Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu – August 8

Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster Okkadu directed by Gunasekhar is getting a massive re-release. Originally released in 2003, Okkadu was a major hit and played a significant role in Mahesh Babu’s career. This year on August 8 the film will be re-released on a grand scale to celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday with screenings planned in numerous theaters worldwide.

Mahesh Babu’s Murari – August 9

Murari, which is a supernatural family drama directed by Krishna Vamsi features Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre in lead roles. First released in 2001, the film is cherished for its engaging storyline and performances. In honor of Mahesh Babu’s 49th birthday, Murari will return to theaters on August 9 giving fans a chance to enjoy this classic once again.

Chiranjeevi’s Indra – August 22

To celebrate 50 years of Vyjayanthi Movies, Indra starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by B Gopal, will be re-released on August 22. Originally released in 2002, Indra became a huge hit and is still remembered as one of Chiranjeevi’s best performances. The re-release coincides with Chiranjeevi’s birthday making it a special event for fans.

Nagarjuna’s Shiva – August 29

Ram Gopal Varma’s debut directorial film Shiva (1989) starring Nagarjuna, is set for a grand re-release on August 29, Nagarjuna’s birthday. This iconic film which was a major commercial success is revered for its innovative storytelling and action sequences. The re-release will feature a meticulously restored 4K version allowing fans to relive the film’s raw energy and brilliance.

Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh – September 2

Gabbar Singh, one of Pawan Kalyan’s biggest hits will be re-released on September 2 which marks his birthday. Directed by Harish Shankar and originally released in 2012 this action entertainer was a blockbuster and marked a significant comeback for Pawan Kalyan. Fans can look forward to celebrating their favorite hero’s birthday with the re-release of this beloved film.

The upcoming re-releases in Tollywood provide an excellent opportunity for fans to revisit some of their favorite films on the big screen. With a mix of action, romance and drama, these films promise to bring back cherished memories and offer a delightful cinematic experience. Whether you are a fan of Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja, Nani, Samantha, or Pawan Kalyan there is something exciting in store for everyone.

