Cast and Crew

The cast includes renowned Hollywood director, writer, and producer James Cameron, famed for the Terminator and Avatar franchises. Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers: Endgame and other Marvel projects, also features in the documentary. S.S. Rajamouli himself is part of the project, along with superstar Prabhas, known for Baahubali and the recently released Kalki 2898 AD. Superstar N.T. Rama Rao Jr., from Janatha Garage and RRR, and superstar Ram Charan, from Magadheera and RRR, also star. The documentary is directed by Tanvi Ajinkya and Raghav Khanna, with editing by Sanyukta Kaza.

Trailer

The two-minute trailer showcases James Cameron, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Karan Johar sharing their thoughts on S.S. Rajamouli. It features behind-the-scenes footage from multiple productions, highlighting Rajamouli’s mastery of storytelling and his profound influence on both Indian and global cinema.

Based on the trailer, it appears to be largely a tribute created by fans of SS Rajamouli, likely glossing over any negative aspects of working with the maestro. However, as they say, history is written by the victors, and Rajamouli’s track record at the box office is unparalleled in India.

Release date

On August 2, 2024, Netflix will release Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, the first installment in a documentary series on contemporary Indian creators. The series, titled Modern Masters, was first reported in late 2022 and early 2023.

