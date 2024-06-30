Ram Gopal Varma has directed several horror films, including Raat Raatri, Bhoot, Phoonk, etc. So, one might assume the director is not affected by anything supernatural. However, that’s not the case. An incident with Shiamak Davar left the director disturbed.

In a new video, Ram Gopal Varma recalled his meeting with Shiamak Davar on a flight. The duo had first met at Amitabh Bachchan’s house. However, they didn’t know each other well. The Satya director shared that Shiamak was sitting behind him. So RGV moved from his seat next to the choreographer, and they started talking. Varma shared, “The plane took off, and then, in daylight, mid-air, he suddenly asked me, ‘Your father passed away?’ It was an usual question to ask, but it was true.”

Ram Gopal Varma On Shiamak Davar Communicating With His Dead Father

Furthermore, Ram Gopal Varma stated, “Fifteen days before this encounter, my father had passed away. So I told him yes. Now, he was on the window seat, and I was in the aisle. He then looked at me for a while, and said, ‘He is here with us’. I was completely taken aback! And he is a choreographer, I expect such questions from a guy who does some weird.”

As reported by Indian Express, the Satya director told Shiamak Davar that he didn’t believe in such things. That’s when the choreographer told RGV what his dead father said. As shared by RGV, Shiamak reponded, “He says ‘he also never believed in it and is very concerned about you’. How does he know my father died? That he was an atheist? I had a mixture of emotions, helplessness, anger, fear. I was very disturbed by that conversation. I suddenly got up and went back to my seat. And I started thinking, ‘How can he know?’”.

Ram Gopal Varma tried to find out possible reasons why Shiamak Davar would say something like that. The filmmaker stated, “Now, there are possibilities. Either his father is dead or not, atheist or not, so the odds are not so great that you can’t luck on it. I also thought since both of us are from the film industry, he might have overheard this and is playing googly!”

