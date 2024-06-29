Ajay Devgn is all geared up for his third release of 2024—Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha. In the first half, the actor entertained the audience with two interesting films: Shaitaan and Maidaan. AMKDT is an intense romantic drama directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar.

Today, the team released an Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Special video in which Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Neeraj Pandey get candid about their film, their careers, and everything else. During the interaction, Ajay spoke about the importance of work and how it keeps one sane. Ajay gave the example of Amitabh Bachchan, who is 81 but hasn’t stopped working at all.

While discussing how it’s important to evolve with the times, the Shaitaan star said a person gradually starts forgetting all their hobbies. When someone takes a break, they don’t know what to do with themselves. He realizes he enjoys being on the sets the most. Devgn feels happiest when he is on a movie set or busy working.

Ajay Devgn stated, “I also believe – and I hope everybody believes this as well – that till whatever age you live, you keep working. The moment you stop working and decide to chill in life, you will age three times faster. Look at Mr Bachchan. He loves to work, he’s continuously working at this age. He’s intelligent, normal, sane today also, only because he’s working.”

The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actor shared that when he went to Singapore with his daughter Nysa Devgn, he saw how they encourage older people to work. They have easy jobs for the elderly citizens that don’t tire them up much. “Everyone comes with an expiry date, but if you keep working harder, the expiry dates keep getting delayed,” added Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has quite a busy career. The actor has a big release this week with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Big B will be next seen in Vettaiyan, a Tamil action thriller that stars Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil. Bachchan is also the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which returns this year with its sixteenth season.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha releases in theatres on July 5, 2024.

