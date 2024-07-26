The long relationships between these couples with significant age gaps often inspire fans proving that age is just a number when it comes to love. Here are a few notable South Indian celebrity couples with age gaps of 5 years or more.

Rajinikanth and Latha Rangachari: 10 Years

Superstar Rajinikanth married Latha Rangachari in 1981 and their love story remains an inspiration to many. Rajinikanth born in 1950 is almost 10 years older than Latha who was born in 1960. Their marriage spanned over four decades. Rajinikanth’s journey from a bus conductor to a revered actor is well-known and Latha has been a constant pillar of support throughout. Together they have two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, who have also made their mark in the film industry.

Chiranjeevi and Surekha: 6 Years

Megastar Chiranjeevi married Surekha in 1980 forming one of the most respected couples in the South Indian film industry. Chiranjeevi was born in 1955 while Surekha was born in 1961 making him six years older. Their relationship has a relatively smaller age gap and they have flourished producing a family deeply embedded in the film industry. They have three children including the well-known actor Ram Charan. Surekha has often been seen supporting Chiranjeevi at public events reflecting their strong partnership.

Nagarjuna and Amala: 8 Years

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala’s marriage is a beautiful example of love and respect transcending age differences. They tied the knot in 1992 with Nagarjuna born in 1959 making him eight years older than Amala who was born in 1967. Over the years they have maintained a strong and loving bond raising their son Akhil who has also ventured into acting. Amala who is an accomplished actress herself has taken a step back from her film career to focus on family and philanthropic activities. She is often seen supporting Nagarjuna.

Mammootty and Sulfath: 10 Years

Malayalam superstar Mammootty married Sulfath in 1979 and their relationship remains one of the most admired in the industry. Born in 1951 Mammootty is 10 years older than Sulfath who was born in 1961. Their marriage lasting over 40 years is built on a foundation of love, trust, and mutual respect. They have two children, Dulquer Salmaan, a popular actor and Surumi.

Ajith and Shalini: 8 Years

Ajith Kumar and Shalini’s love story, marked by romance and dedication, is a favorite among fans. They married in 2000 with Ajith born in 1971 being eight years older than Shalini who was born in 1980. Ajith’s successful career in Tamil cinema and Shalini’s transition from a popular actress to a dedicated mother have been well-documented. Together they have two children Anoushka and Aadvik and their family life remains private yet deeply cherished by their fans.

Venkatesh and Neeraja: 10 Years

Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati married Neeraja in 1985 forming a strong and enduring partnership. Venkatesh born in 1960 is 10 years older than Neeraja, yet their relationship has thrived over the years. Their marriage, which has lasted over 35 years, is built on mutual respect and understanding. Venkatesh, known for his versatile acting skills has often credited Neeraja for her unwavering support throughout his career. They have four children and despite Venkatesh’s busy schedule he has always prioritized family. Their long-lasting marriage continues to be a source of inspiration for many in the industry and beyond.

Aarya and Sayyeshaa Saigal: 17 Years

Malayalam actor Aarya who has also made a name in Telugu cinema, married Sayyeshaa Saigal in 2019. Their marriage with an age difference of nearly 17 years has garnered significant attention. Aarya, born in 1980 is much older than Sayyeshaa, born in 1997. They welcomed a daughter in July 2021 adding joy to their lives. Sayyeshaa, who is an actress herself, has often spoken about the support and encouragement she receives from Aarya in multiple events.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim: 12 Years

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim’s marriage is a best example of love transcending age differences. They married in 2014 with Fahadh born in 1982 being 12 years older than Nazriya who was born in 1994. Both are successful actors in their own right and their relationship is built on mutual respect and shared passion for cinema. Fahadh, known for his versatile acting in Malayalam and Telugu films and Nazriya, a popular actress in Malayalam and Tamil films, have often collaborated professionally, further strengthening their bond.

