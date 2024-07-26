Unfortunately both movies did not perform well at the box office. Yevam, directed by Prakash Dantuluri, features Vasishta Simha as the antagonist.

Despite its theatrical performance, Yevam made its digital debut on July 25, 2024 through the Telugu streaming platform Aha which holds the post-theatrical rights. There is a notable demand for murder mysteries on OTT platforms and Yevam is expected to perform well in the digital space.

More About Yevam

Yevam stars Chandini Chowdary as Soumya who is a young police officer determined to catch a killer. In the Vikarabad region, a psychopath named Yugandhar (played by Vasishta Simha) uses the name of the film’s hero Prabhas to lure and kill girls. Soumya (Chandini Chowdary) is assigned as a new sub-inspector in this area where Abhiram also serves as an SI. Abhiram is having marital problems with his wife Harika (Ashu Reddy) causing them to live separately. During this period, Abhiram and Soumya become closer. Meanwhile, Harika starts investigating Soumya. The movie unfolds as it answers key questions: Why does Yugandhar target girls and use Prabhas’s name? What led to the issues between Abhiram and Harika? How are Harika and Yugandhar connected? Is there a link between Yugandhar and Abhiram? What surprising truths are uncovered during Soumya’s investigation? These elements make up the plot of the movie Yevam.

In the film, Vasishta Simha’s portrayal of the villain has been particularly praised. Bharat Raj and Ashu Reddy also play crucial roles in the narrative. It is produced by Navadeep and Pavan Goparaju with music by Keertana Sesh and Neelesh Mandalapu.

Chandini Chowdary’s Journey

Chandini Chowdary, known for her breakthrough role in the National Award-winning film Color Photo has built a loyal fan base with her adorable roles.

