The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu action drama Bhairavam has started off at a good pace but has now taken a dismal route. The movie is yet to recover its entire budget and is most likely to lose out on the success tag. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer earned 34 lakhs on its 11th day. This was a drop of around 48% since the film amassed 66 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 13.29 crores.

Srinivas Bellamkonda Starrer Is A Losing Affair

The movie is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 13.29 crores, Bhairavam has only managed to recover 69.94% of its budget. Even though the film has almost recovered 70% of its budget, it will be losing out on the success tag since it is now impossible for the film to recover its entire budget.

Bhairavam At The Global Box Office

Talking about its worldwide collection, including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 15.68 crores. The movie amassed 60 lakhs when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 16.28 crores.

Bhairavam Worldwide Collection Breakdown (Day 11)

India Net: 13.29 crores

Gross Collection: 15.68 crores

Overseas Collection: 60 lakhs

Worldwide Collection: 16.28 crores

About The Film

Talking about the film, Bhairavam has been helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala. Apart from Srinivas Bellamkonda, the movie also stars Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sricharan Pakala. It is a remake of the Soori starrer crime-thriller Garudan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ace Box Office Collection Day 17: Vijay Sethupathi Misses The Hattrick Of Successes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News