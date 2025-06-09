Maaman, starring Soori, Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Swasika, concluded its fourth weekend at the worldwide box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film became a big success and has raked in impressive numbers so far. After an upward trend during the weekend, it is now chasing a significant milestone and is gearing up to become the ninth Kollywood film of 2025 to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 24 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the Tamil action drama opened to mixed reviews from critics. While it was praised for its concept, it was bashed for its half-hearted execution. However, among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth, which helped the film maintain a firm grip at ticket windows.

How much did Maaman earn at the worldwide box office in 24 days?

Maaman opened decently and built the momentum thereafter. As per the latest collection update by Sacnilk, it earned 1.10 crores during the fourth weekend in India, pushing the total to 38.11 crore net after 24 days. Including taxes, it equals 44.96 crore gross. In the overseas market, it earned 25 lakh gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 45.21 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 38.11 crores

India gross – 44.96 crores

Overseas gross – 25 lakh

Worldwide gross – 45.21 crores

Chasing the 50 crore milestone

Maaman has already earned 45.21 crore gross globally, so it needs just 4.79 crores to reach 50 crores. Because of its positive word-of-mouth, the film will likely touch the 50 crore milestone. Whenever it reaches there, it will become the ninth Kollywood film of 2025 to achieve the feat.

Take a look at the Kollywood’s 2025 releases with a 50 crore or more collection at the worldwide box office:

Good Bad Ugly – 247.42 crores

Dragon – 154 crores

Vidaamuyarchi – 136.41 crores

Retro – 97.44 crores

Tourist Family – 88.10 crores

Thug Life – 73.09 crores

Veera Dheera Sooran – 66.39 crores

Madha Gaja Raja – 57.46 crores

Maaman – 45.21 crores

