John Wick’s spin-off movie, Ballerina, has earned good reviews in China and opened with decent numbers. Ana de Armas’ film will have time to pick up its momentum in the following weeks, but it failed to surpass the last John Wick movie, John Wick: Chapter 4. Keep scrolling for a detailed report.

It came in lower than the projected range in North America and internationally. However, the film has surpassed the opening weekend collection of the OG John Wick movie, earning almost double of it at the North American box office. It had the fourth-biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office among the John Wick movies.

Ballerina’s Opening Weekend Collection in China

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, the John Wick spin-off collected a solid $2.9 million on its three-day opening weekend in China. Ballerina collected $1 million from 48K screenings on Sunday. It lost 12K screenings from Saturday. The film also witnessed a decline of only 16.7% from Saturday, and word-of-mouth for it is quite strong. It received 9.2 stars from the ticket buyers on Maoyan, which is equivalent to an A on CinemaScore.

Ballerina Vs John Wick 4’s opening weekend at the box office in China

Ballerina missed the opening weekend collection of John Wick: Chapter 4 by a whisker at the Chinese box office. According to the report, it collected $3.3 million on its opening weekend this March, whereas Ana de Armas’ movie has clocked in $2.9 million. The difference is less than $500K. However, the spin-off movie collected $1 million on its first Sunday, more than John Wick 4‘s $980K first Sunday gross.

Worldwide box office performance of the film on its opening weekend

Ana de Armas‘ movie has done a favorable job overall on its opening weekend. Since the film’s reported budget is $90 million and it has scored $25 million on its opening weekend in North America, facing giants like Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible 8 is commendable. The movie received good reviews, which will further boost its collections. The spin-off flick opened to $26 million overseas gross; thus, its global debut collection is a solid $51 million. Ballerina was released on June 6.

Box Office Summary

North America – $25 million

Overseas – $26 million

Worldwide – $51 million

