Kamal Haasan was expected to redeem himself after the Indian 2 dud. The pre-release hype was favorable, but the content of Thug Life massively disappointed viewers. It has now badly crashed at the box office and is declared a disaster. Scroll below for day 5 collections!

Fails the Monday test!

The decline was massive from the second day itself. After making an underwhelming opening of 15.50 crores, Thug Life suffered an over 50% drop on Friday. There has been no revival since. As per Sacnilk, Mani Ratnam‘s film added only 3.62 crores on day 5. It witnessed a further 43% drop compared to the previous day.

The overall box office collections in India concluded at 40.52 crore net, which is about 47.81 crores in gross earnings. It is sad that a film starring Kamal Haasan failed even to clock a half-century in its 4-day extended weekend.

Take a look at the revised day-wise Thug Life box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 15.50 crores

Day 2 – 7.15 crores

Day 3 – 7.75 crores

Day 4 – 6.50 crores

Day 5 – 3.62 crores

Total: 40.52 crore

Thug Life is a flop!

The Tamil gangster action drama is reportedly mounted on a budget of 200 crores. In 5 days, the makers could only revive 20% of the estimated cost. There’s barely any hope left now since the footfalls are reducing with every passing day.

With massive losses, Thug Life is another flop added to Kamal Haasan‘s career.

Now the 7th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025!

Kamal Haasan’s film has surpassed the earnings of Maaman to become the #7 Tamil grosser of 2025. For the unversed, Soori starrer has minted 38.37 crore net in 25 days of its theatrical run.

Thug Life Box Office Summary

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 40.52 crores

Budget Recovery: 20%

India gross collection: 47.81 crores

Overseas collection: 32 crores

Worldwide collection: 79.81 crores

