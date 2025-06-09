Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, has exceeded expectations with its performance at the worldwide box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film earned a good total and emerged as a success story. However, considering the slowed pace, it might miss one important milestone, thus ending Maddock Films’ impressive streak. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Housefull 5 impacts the run of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 enjoyed a massive screen and show count in India. This significantly impacted the run of all other Hindi releases in theatres. It also dented the presence of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s romantic comedy. Despite the OTT release, it had a chance of crossing triple digits globally, but now, with Housefull 5 dominating the scene, it might fall short of some numbers.

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn at the worldwide box office in 17 days?

As per the latest collection update, Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned 71.17 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days. Including taxes, it equals 83.98 crore gross. In the overseas market, it has earned 3.20 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 87.18 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 71.17 crores

India gross – 83.98 crores

Overseas gross – 3.20 crores

Worldwide gross – 87.18 crores

To end Maddock Films’ streak of centuries?

As we can see, Bhool Chuk Maaf needs less than 13 crores to hit the 100 crore mark globally. However, with Housefull 5 dominating the Hindi belt, the film might just miss a century. This will also end Maddock Films’ streak of global centuries.

For those who don’t know, including Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Maddock Films delivered back-to-back five films (Munjya, Stree 2, Sky Force, and Chhaava) with a collection of 100 crore or more at the worldwide box office. Now, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film is likely to disrupt this impressive streak.

So, the streak stayed intact for 14 months, starting in February 2024 with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya‘s release and ending in May 2025 with Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 39: Needs Less Than A Crore To Surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Romantic Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News