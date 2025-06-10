Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the team have entered the 100 crore club in only four days with their comedy thriller, Housefull 5. Despite mixed word-of-mouth, it is the leading choice of audience. It has scored one of the fastest centuries in Hindi cinema, surpassing most Bollywood films of 2025 except one. Scroll below for day 4 box office collections!

Housefull 5 shines on Monday!

There was a huge fear that Akshay Kumar starrer could crash on Monday since the word-of-mouth has been polarised. But Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial refused to slow down at the box office. On day 4, Housefull 5 earned 13.15 crores, as per the official figures. It witnessed a 46% routine drop compared to 24.35 crores earned on the opening day.

The overall box office collection in India stands at 104.98 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 123.87 crores. Housefull 5 is made on a budget of 225 crores. In only 4 days, the producers have recovered 47% of the estimated cost.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Day 1: 24.35 crores

Day 2: 32.38 crores

Day 3: 35.10 crores

Day 4: 13.15 crores

Total: 104.98 crores

Housefull 5 vs fastest centuries in Bollywood in 2025

Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller has axed every single Bollywood biggie of 2025, including Sky Force and Sikandar, to score the 2nd fastest 100 crore club. It only lagged behind Chhaava, which unlocked the milestone in only 3 days.

Check out the latest entry into 100 crore club in 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 3 days (121.43 crores) Housefull 5: 4 days (104.98 crores) Sikandar: 5 days (105.20 crores) Sky Force: 8 days (104.30 crores) Raid 2: 9 days (103.90 crores)

Terrific Tuesday loading!

Today, Housefull 5 will enjoy another boost as tickets are available at discounted prices. It is a smart strategy to beat mid-week blues and maintain a steady hold at the box office.

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 104.98 crores

India gross collection: 123.87 crores

Budget Recovery: 47%

