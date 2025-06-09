Although its sequel couldn’t recreate the magic of the original, S. Shankar’s vigilante action film Indian made a powerful impact when it came out in 1996. The film struck a chord with audiences, thanks to Kamal Haasan’s riveting dual performance and S. Shankar’s direction. It went on to become India’s official entry to the Oscars and won three National Film Awards.

The explosive climax of Indian that was one of its highlights. But did you know that the film’s final scene carries a subtle yet powerful tribute to a legendary freedom fighter? Read on to uncover the hidden connection behind Indian’s explosive ending, and the real-life revolutionary who inspired it.

The Freedom Fighter Who Inspired Indian’s Climax

If you remember the film’s climax, the older Kamal Haasan is relentlessly pursuing his own son after learning that his corrupt actions led to the deaths of many school children. During the intense chase sequence, a car crashes into a fuel truck close to an airplane, leading to a massive explosion that suggests Kamal Haasan’s character has died. However, it is later revealed that he survived the explosion and went underground, living incognito in a foreign country.

According to an earlier report by The Times of India, this dramatic scene was inspired by the death of the legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, who is believed to have died when his overloaded Japanese plane crashed on August 18, 1945. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan’s character, Senapathy, is portrayed as a retired Indian freedom fighter and a member of the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose, which makes the connection to the legendary leader even more meaningful.

Indian: Plot

The film revolves around Senapathy (Kamal Haasan), a retired freedom fighter who takes it upon himself to punish corrupt officials and criminals using his mastery of martial arts and belief system. However, his vigilante ways lead to a fierce conflict with his own son, a morally compromised government officer who stands on the opposite side of justice. It also features Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Sukanya in key supporting roles.

Indian: Critical Reception & Audience Feedback

The film was widely acclaimed by both critics and audiences. It holds an impressive user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. Kamal Haasan was honoured with the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his impeccable dual performance.

Where To Watch Indian On OTT?

The film is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Indian: Trailer

