Kamal Haasan’s latest outing, Thug Life, hit the big screen last week and received an underwhelming response from many critics. While the lead performances earned praise, several other aspects were criticized, including the weak storyline and a lacklustre second half.

The inevitable comparisons to Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s iconic collaboration, Nayakan, didn’t do the film any favours either. As of now, Thug Life holds a below-average user rating of 4.4/10 on IMDb. But is it his lowest-rated movie on the platform? Not quite. Read on to find out which movie actually holds that unfortunate distinction.

The Lowest-Rated Kamal Haasan Film On IMDb

If we observe Kamal Haasan’s filmography, especially the movies in which he played a major role, the one that has received the lowest user rating on IMDb is S. Shankar’s Indian 2. Despite the veteran actor’s committed performance, the sequel failed to impress several critics. It currently holds an IMDb rating of just 3.8/10, making it the most poorly rated film in his illustrious career. In stark contrast, the original Indian (1996) enjoys a stellar IMDb rating of 8.1/10.

Kamal Haasan’s High-Rated Films On IMDb

On the other hand, many Kamal Haasan films have earned widespread acclaim and impressive ratings on IMDb. Some of his highest-rated titles include Thevar Magan (8.7/10), Anbe Sivam (8.6/10), Mahanadhi (8.6/10), Kuruthipunal (8.5/10), Papanasam (8.4/10), and Vikram (8.3/10), to name a few.

About Thug Life

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action drama ostensibly follows the story of a dreaded gangster who adopts a young boy. But years later, when the gangster becomes the target of a near-fatal assassination attempt, he begins to suspect that his adopted son is behind it. The film features Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Abhirami, Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf, among other cast members.

Thug Life Trailer

