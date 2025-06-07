Maaman Box Office Collection Day 22: 100% Jump In 24 Hrs

Soori’s action drama Maaman, also starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, has done the unthinkable, taking a massive 100% jump at the box office on the fourth Friday. In 22 days, the films stands at a total net India collection of 37.23 crore at the box office, and it is racing towards a roaring fourth weekend!

Soori’s Last Box Office Hit

Soori’s last hit at the box office was Garudan, which earned 43.5 crore in its lifetime. However, the film could only earn a profit of 117% since it was mounted on a budget of 20 crore. Soori’s latest action drama has surpassed Garudan‘s profit by a huge margin!

Maaman Box Office Collection Day 22

On the 22nd day, the fourth Friday, June 6, Maaman earned 22 lakh at the box office, which is a jump of 100% from the previous day. The action drama earned 11 lakh on the second Thursday! In its third weekend, the film earned 4.95 crore in total!

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the action drama at the box office. (India net collection)

Week 1: 16 crore

Week 2: 14.35 crore

Week 3: 6.66 crore

Day 22: 22 lakh

Total: 37.23 crore

Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025

Soori is racing to axe the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. Tourist Family, against a budget of 16 crore, has churned out a profit of 283.37% for a net collection of 61.34 crore at the box office. Naaman needs a total of 38.33 crore to axe Tourist Family and become the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. Only 1.10 crore more is needed by Soori’s action drama!

Maaman Box Office Summary

Here is the box office summary of Soori’s action film at the box office after 22 days.

India net: 37.23 crore

India gross: 43.93 crore

Budget: 10 crore

Profit: 27.23 crore

Return On Investment: 272.3%

Overseas gross: 0.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 44.18 crore

