Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s Tamil action-drama Maaman is garnering massive box office collections despite the mixed early reviews. It witnessed its biggest drop on day 21, but there’s hardly anything to worry about. Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is now chasing the most profitable Kollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the latest update!

How much did Maaman earn in India?

The earnings were expected to dip, given Kamal Haasan’s biggie Thug Life has arrived in cinemas. It is also facing competition from Tourist Family, Ace, and Devil’s Double Next Level. Maaman witnessed a massive 72% drop on day 21, as it earned only 11 lakhs, as per Sacnilk.

The overall net collections in the domestic market conclude at 37.01 crores after three weeks. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 43.67 crores. The 50 crore mark will be out of reach as Soori’s film is now close to saturation.

Take a look at the Maaman box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 16 crores

Week 2: 14.35 crores

Week 3: 6.66 crores

Total: 37.01 crores

Maaman vs Tourist Family Box Office

M Sasikumar’s Tourist Family is currently the most profitable Kollywood film of 2025. It has raked in profits of 282.87% at the Indian box office.

On the other hand, Maaman is made on a budget of 10 crores. It has made returns of 27.01 crores in the last 21 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 270%. With decent growth during the upcoming weekend, it could surpass Tourist Family to become the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. Fingers crossed!

Maaman Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 37.01 crores

India gross collection: 43.67 crores

ROI: 270%

Overseas collection: 25 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 43.92 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

