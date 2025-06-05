M Sasikumar led Tourist Family has enjoyed a glorious run in India. It is a super-hit at the box office, and whatever is being added is only a bonus. The Tamil comedy-drama is now close to saturation in theatres. Scroll below for the latest box office collections on day 35.

Tourist Family Domestic Box Office Collection

It’s been five weeks in theatres, and it’s commendable how Abishan Jeevinth‘s directorial is still adding footfalls. But the end is now near, with a 68% drop in the last 24 hours. As per Sacnilk, Tourist Family raked 6 lakhs at the Indian box office.

The overall earnings after 35 days conclude at 61.26 crore net in India. The gross total stands at 72.28 crores. Even the 65 crore mark will be out of reach in its lifetime. Albeit, it’s been a tremendous run, as Tourist Family has earned over 3X of its budget at the box office.

Tourist Family Profits

The Tamily comedy-drama is made on a budget of only 16 crores. It has minted a return on investment of 45.26 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the formula, Tourist Family profits surge to a whopping 282.87%. It is the most profitable Tamil film of 2025 so far.

M Sasikumar’s film will end its run as the fourth-highest grossing Tamil film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 5:

Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crores Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Retro: 60.50 crores* Tourist Family: 58.39 crores*

Thug Life storm is here

The Tamil cinema has witnessed the arrival of Kamal Haasan‘s gangster action drama, Thug Life. It has opened to mixed reviews but has been allotted a chunk of the show count. With such a biggie at the ticket windows, Tourist Family’s exit from theatres will be sooner!

Tourist Family Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 61.26 crores

India gross collection: 72.28 crores

ROI: 282.87%

Overseas collection: 15.55 crores

Worldwide collection: 87.83 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

