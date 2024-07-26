The reverberations of the 2022 blockbuster Kantara: A Legend are still echoing, having amassed a staggering 411.08 crores gross worldwide. The Rishab Shetty-starrer’s potent blend of mythology, action, and local culture struck a chord with audiences across the globe, making it one of the most successful Indian films of recent times.

Naturally, anticipation for its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, is at a fever pitch. The film, which commenced production in 2023, is now in its final stages, with the makers aiming for a grand summer 2025 release. Keep reading for more exciting updates on the film!

According to a recent update, Kantara: Chapter 1’s indoor shooting is nearly complete, with only 15 to 20 days of work remaining. While the cameras may soon wrap, the post-production process, particularly the visual effects, is already in full swing. “Kantara 2 is a lot bigger than Kantara, with the introduction of prequel and mythological elements in the story,” a source revealed.

The scale of Kantara: Chapter 1 is unprecedented. It is being treated as a visual spectacle, with the filmmakers sparing no expense or effort to deliver a cinematic experience that surpasses its predecessor. “It’s a big-budget visual spectacle, and the makers are investing much time in getting the VFX right. While most of the shoot has been wrapped up, the team is not compromising on post-production and visual effects. The idea is to deliver a product 10 notches above Kantara 1. The first promo to announce the film was just a glimpse to showcase the magnitude of part 2,” the source added.

In 2022, Rishab Shetty captured the audience’s attention with the release of ‘Kantara,’ a film that not only enthralled India but also made waves worldwide with its intriguing and captivating storyline. Fans can expect a larger-than-life cinematic spectacle with Kantara: Chapter 1, as the film delves deeper into the mythology and lore of the original. The film’s first glimpse has already generated immense excitement, promising a genuinely divine cinematic experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Drenched in blood, with fire in his eyes and a massively built physique, Shetty’s new avatar in Kantara: Chapter 1 promises a giant, intriguing, and thrilling cinematic experience. The look profoundly gives us glimpses of Lord Shiva’s avatar, which looks quite fascinating.

Other details include that the film is directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars as a lead. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music, and Aravind Kashyap handled the cinematography.

With a summer 2025 release on the horizon, fans can expect the promotional machinery to kick into high gear from October 2024 onwards. As the countdown to the film’s release begins, anticipation will reach its peak.

Must Read: 8 South Indian Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Gaps: From Rajinikanth And Latha To Mammootty And Sulfath

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News