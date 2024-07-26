After making a big noise with a cameo as Rolex in Vikram, Suriya aims to make a big return with his much-talked-about Kanguva. Made on a grand scale, it’s one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema, and considering all the buzz, it is touted to be a potential record-smasher. As expected, it is in demand among the buyers and is aiming to rake in big money through pre-release business. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Siva, the upcoming fantasy action entertainer has been in the making for a long time and is currently in the post-production stage. It is scheduled to release on 10 October, and the makers are planning a wide release by dubbing it into multiple languages. So, in a true sense, it is considered to be Suriya’s pan-India debut.

Now, the latest about Kanguva is its rocking pre-release business. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the film is enjoying solid hype in the Telugu market, considering Suriya‘s strong fan following. It is expected that the theatrical rights are locked at around 25 crores in the Telugu states. Theatrical rights in Kerala have been sold at 10 crores. Other regions, too, are fetching big numbers for this film through theatrical rights.

It is learned that Kanguva has fetched a big price in the Hindi belt, too. In addition to theatrical rights, the biggie has reportedly earned a massive amount through audio and satellite rights. It is further reported that Amazon Prime Video has locked an OTT deal for a whopping 80 crores.

If we compare the OTT deal with the film’s reported budget of around 350 crores, Kanguva has recovered 22.85% of its total budget through OTT rights alone. And if we talk about the total pre-release business, it is estimated to bring in around 350 crores for the biggie.

