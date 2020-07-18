Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up About How 'iSmart Shankar' Changed Her Life On The Film's First Anniversary

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has opened up on how her life changed after Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu blockbuster iSmart Shankar, which released a year ago on July 18.

“I feel proud to be a part of ‘iSmart Shankar’. Puri sir was in my list of dream directors and I’m very happy to have worked with him. The film has changed my life in a lot of ways. For the first time, I did a very ‘massy’ film and a whole new section of people have seen me in the film. People praised me a lot. Also, it felt like a long holiday while working with Puri sir,” Nidhhi Agerwal recalled.

The movie featured Ram Pothineni as the lead character of a contract killer named Shankar, who manages to escape after murdering a politician.

Nabha Natesh and Satyadev Kancharana were also a part of the cast of ‘iSmart Shankar’.

Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 film Munna Michael also starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Post that she featured in Savyasachi, Mr. Majnu and iSmart Shankar.

