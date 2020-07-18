Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Pavitra Rishta To Return With A Sequel, Ankita Lokhande In Discussion With Ekta Kapoor

It’s been a tough time for everyone close to Sushant Singh Rajput to sink in the unthinkable. Ankita Lokhande who was in a relationship with Sushant for six years in the past has also been majorly affected with his death. They both were seen together in Zee TV’s show Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about his feelings on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It was back in 2011 when Sushant proposed Ankita Lokhande on the dance show. Sushant Singh Rajput was fondly known as Manav from Pavitra Rishta for many years.

Ekta Kapoor had produced Pavitra Rishta and now Ankita Lokhande has requested her to bring back the television show. In the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita wants a new season of the show. A source close to Mumbai Mirror revealed, “The show was close to Sushant’s heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor. Ekta has spearheaded several sequels on TV, including Hum Paanch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin.”

Bringing back the show was Ankita Lokhande’s idea and we might see it soon. The source further added, “It was Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea and since Pavitra Rishta is a special show for her too, she immediately agreed. She will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily soap forward.”

Well, isn’t this a good news for all the Sushant Singh Rajput fans out there? What are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!