Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart is all set to hit theatres this year. The makers are ready to reveal the long-awaited teaser ahead of the film’s release.

Yesterday, the makers unveiled an exciting poster of Ram and announced that the teaser will be out on May 15th, which also happens to be Ram’s birthday.

Ram in a Fierce Look

The teaser poster portrays Ram Pothineni in a powerful pose. He is seen wearing a face mask, a tiger-print shirt and ripped jeans, holding a cigarette and firecrackers.

This poster has Ram in a fierce look that promises an exciting teaser ahead.

#DoubleISMART update is here 😎 Double the Action,

Double the Mass,

More About Double iSmart

Double iSmart is the sequel to the film iSmart Shankar. Bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, the film’s last schedule started in Mumbai recently. Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is said to have joined the schedule for this action-packed film.

Touted to be a big-budget action movie, it is currently being shot in Mumbai with the main cast. Meanwhile, the team plans to give regular updates as they prepare for the movie’s release soon, so the audience can expect a lot of exciting updates in the coming days.

Puri recently hinted that Double iSmart will have double the action, and entertainment. With Ram undergoing a cool transformation and Sanjay Dutt playing a pivotal role, the film is generating a lot of buzz.

The movie’s music is composed by the famous Mani Sharma, known for his great tunes in Puri Jagannadh’s movies, including iSmart Shankar. The cinematography is handled by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Giannelli. This film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

