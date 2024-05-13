The Malayalam film industry is unstoppable as, within five months, they have given back-to-back blockbusters. A new movie is all set to release this month. Mammootty’s much-awaited Turbo trailer is now out. Directed by Vysakh, it’s an action-comedy that will present the Malayalam actor in a complete mass avatar. The film also stars Raj B Shetty, Bindu Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Kabeer Singh Duhan, Anjana Jayaprakash, Niranjana Anoop, and others. Midhun Manuel Thomas wrote the film’s story.

Mammootty’s past few releases focused more on heavy subjects or intriguing tales. In the past few months, from Kaathal—The Core to Bramayugam, the actor again proved his versatility. With Turbo, he’s back in action mode and has completely committed to delivering an entertaining package.

As seen in the Turbo Trailer, Mammootty’s character is named ‘Turbo’ Jose. Something happens that makes him the main target of Raj B Shetty’s Vetrivel, the film’s villain. If the Kaathal star is seen beating the sh*t out of the bad boys, Vetrivel also looks quite intimidating as a villain. The trailer doesn’t give away much about the plot. All we can figure out is that amidst many action-packed sequences, there will be some space for sentimental family drama.

The Malayalam megastar has impeccable comic timing, and that’s visible in the trailer. Some of his lines, expressions and reactions make you chuckle. But when he decides to fight back, he goes into complete beast mode, or, as the title suggests, ‘Turbo mode’. Since not a lot is revealed about the movie’s premise, we can expect it to be an entertaining ride, considering the remarkable choices Mammootty has made so far.

Watch the Turbo Trailer Below –

Vishnu Sharma has worked as the film’s cinematographer and Shameer Mohammed has done the editing. Christo Xavier has composed the film’s music. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the action-comedy is slated to release in theatres on May 23, 2024.

