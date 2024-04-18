Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy film Aavesham delivered a strong performance at the box office on its 1st Wednesday, thanks to the actor’s enduring popularity and the appeal of the genre. On Day 7, the film’s performance remained strong. Read further to know the in-depth box office report!

After a successful opening with 3.65 crore on its first Thursday, the film maintained consistent collections throughout the week. Aavesham, as per early estimates, raked in 3.6 crore on Day 7, grossing an estimated 27 crore nett in India.

The film will comfortably cross the 30 crore mark by the end of its first week (today), which would be a solid result. Aavesham benefitted from positive word-of-mouth and a 50.17% Malayalam occupancy rate on its first Wednesday, indicating continued audience interest.

The film’s performance is even more impressive considering the presence of another Malayalam release, Varshangalkku Shesham, which released alongside Aavesham. Both films have managed to carve out their own space at the box office, catering to different audience preferences.

Aavesham Beats Bramayugam

Looking beyond the domestic market, Aavesham has also found success overseas, raking in an estimated 27 crore. This strong international performance brings the film’s total worldwide collections to a promising 58.86 crore, with the official figures likely to be even higher.

This year’s Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam had amassed a gross of 58.96 crore at the worldwide box office. With just 10 lakh difference, which is likely to be updated after the official collections of Aavesham are out, the movie has beaten Bramayugam’s lifetime collections. The latter ended its India run at 27 crores (net), while Aavesham has already crossed the 27 crores mark on the domestic front.

With a positive audience reception and a strong first-week showing, Aavesham is well-positioned for a successful theatrical run. The film’s commercial performance further cements Fahadh Faasil’s status as a bankable star in Malayalam cinema and director Jithu Madhavan’s ability to deliver crowd-pleasing entertainers.

