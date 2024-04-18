Blessy’s Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life continues its impressive run at the box office, solidifying itself as a commercial triumph. The film remained steady on Day 21. Read further to learn about its box office collections after the 3rd Wednesday.

Despite entering its third week, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life shows no signs of slowing down, pulling in a respectable 1 crore net (early estimates) on its 21st day in Indian theatres. The movie’s domestic performance is particularly noteworthy, with a total net collection of 77.35 crore (91.27 crore gross) in India after 21 days. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer will soon recover its production budget, which is estimated to be in the range of 80-82 crore. Industry experts predict the film will break even by the end of its fourth weekend, paving the way for significant profit generation.

Aadujeevitham has struck a chord with audiences in its home state of Kerala, surpassing the 70 crore mark within its theatrical run. This strong regional performance is a major contributor to the film’s overall success.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’s Global Appeal

The survival drama hasn’t limited its reach to India. Aadujeevitham has garnered a commendable 56 crore gross overseas, pushing its worldwide collection to a staggering 147.27 crore gross. This international appeal further strengthens the film’s financial standing.

Directed by Blessy and featuring a stellar cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and Jimmy Jean-Louis, Aadujeevitham is not just a box office success but also a testament to the power of compelling storytelling. The film’s ability to resonate with audiences and translate into strong ticket sales is a win for both artistic vision and commercial viability.

With its upward trajectory and positive word-of-mouth, Aadujeevitham is poised to continue its reign at the box office, solidifying its position as a major player in the Malayalam film industry.

