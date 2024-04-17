Over the years, Bollywood films have expanded their overseas market by leaps and bounds. Among all territories, North America (US & Canada) is one of the significant contributors, helping films to enjoy a massive chunk of business at the worldwide box office. In this territory, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is sitting right at the top with a record-breaking business of over 140 crores gross. Keep reading to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a dominant force in the overseas market, and with his post-pandemic stint, he pushed all the biggies below. Pathaan, released in January 2023, did a business of a staggering 145.50 crores gross at the North American box office and is currently the highest-grosser there.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which was also released in 2023, is in the second position with an impressive business of 127 crores gross. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal holds the third spot on the list, with a collection of 125 crores gross. Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016) is in the fourth position with 103.30 crores gross.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat (2018) is in the fifth position, with a collection of 101.50 crores gross. Till now, only these five films from Bollywood have scored a century at the North American box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America:

Pathaan (2023) – 145.50 crores gross

Jawan (2023) – 127 crores gross

Animal (2023) – 125 crores gross

Dangal (2016) – 103.30 crores gross

Padmaavat (2018) – 101.50 crores gross

PK (2014) – 88.51 crore gross

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) – 88.34 crores gross

Dunki (2023) – 71.30 crores gross

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 68.30 crores gross

Dhoom 3 (2013) – 67.45 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

