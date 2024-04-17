Akshay Kumar is currently going through a bad phase in his career, and his films, in the post-pandemic era, have been a nightmare for the makers. His recently released Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is on its way to becoming a big failure. Amid the streak of big setbacks at the Indian box office, let’s revisit the failure of Akshay’s one of the biggest flops, Blue. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anthony D’Souza, the action entertainer was promoted for its underwater thrill and sequences. It was released on 16th October 2019, and upon its arrival, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. Speaking about the audience reaction, it was mostly mixed to negative. With such a reception, the biggie suffered a big blow at ticket windows.

Apart from not-so-good word-of-mouth, Blue also suffered badly due to a clash with Rohit Shetty’s All The Best: Fun Begins. Released on the same date, All The Best also received mixed reviews from critics, but among audiences, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth and, despite a much slower start than Blue, it went on to emerge as a commercial winner.

Back in 2009, during the release of Blue, the film was said to be the most expensive Bollywood film until then. Reportedly, it was made with a budget of 80 crores, and it carried very high expectations. However, after a decent start, the film tanked at the Indian box office and ended its lifetime journey at just 39 crores net.

So, if we compare the budget of 80 crores with the Indian collection of 39 crores, we can clearly see that Blue was in deficit of 41 crores at the Indian box office. With more than half of the budget remaining uncovered, the film was one of the biggest flops of Bollywood back then.

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay Kumar, Blue also featured Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, Zayed Khan, and Rahul Dev in key roles.

