Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 6: Pranav Mohanlal's Films Seeks Foothold Amidst Aavesham's Wave

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s latest movie, Varshangalkku Shesham, which features Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in lead roles, has made a decent collection at the box office. However, the movie could have earned more if it hadn’t competed with Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham. Continue reading to find out the box office collection of Varshangalkku Shesham after six days.

Varshangalkku Shesham, translating to “For the Rest of Life,” chronicles the journey of two youngsters chasing their dreams. Despite a decent average occupancy of 39.90% in Malayalam on Tuesday, April 16th, the film’s domestic collections haven’t reached their projected targets. Early estimates suggest a screen average of 4.6 lakh, falling short of initial expectations in the 6-8 lakh range, particularly in A and B centres. This can be attributed to Aavesham‘s strong opening and continued audience pull, especially in multiplexes.

Pranav Mohanlal‘s film collected 18.05 crore (gross 21.25 crore) at the box office in its first six days. The movie collected 2.30 crore on its 1st Tuesday, i.e. Day 6. On the other hand, its competition – Aavesham – raked in 3.75 crore yesterday.

However, Varshangalkku Shesham has found success overseas, grossing an impressive 22 crore. This translates to a healthy overseas screen average of around Mohanlal, particularly strong in the Middle East, & the US. This overseas performance brings the film’s worldwide total to a respectable 43.25 crore.

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s father, Sreenivasan, mother, Vimala, and Pranav Mohanlal’s superstar father, Mohanlal, have praised the film for its nostalgic charm and ability to spark reflection on one’s youth. This positive word-of-mouth, coupled with the robust overseas collections, could help Varshangalkku Shesham gain traction in the domestic market in the coming weeks.

Trade analysts suggest the film’s performance will hinge on its holdover capacity in single screens and smaller centres. A strong weekday hold, particularly in B and C centres, is crucial to offset Aavesham’s multiplex dominance. Varshangalkku Shesham’s profitability will depend on its ability to sustain its presence in the coming weeks despite the competition.

