Star Box Office Collections Day 3: Kavin Raj's Film Holds Strong Despite Competition From Tamannaah Bhatia's Aranmanai 4

Kavin Raj’s latest film, Star, has taken a promising start at the Kollywood box office. Directed by Elan and produced by Rise East Entertainment and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film has generated positive buzz and drawn audiences to theatres.

Star opened strong on Friday, May 10th, with 2.8 crore net collections in India. The film’s occupancy rates saw a steady climb throughout the weekend, rising from 38.83% on Friday to 54.55% by Sunday. This positive trend indicates strong word-of-mouth buzz, which could translate to continued success in the coming weeks.

Saturday brought a significant jump in collections, with Star earning 4.00 crore net. This translates to a 42.86% increase from the opening day. Sunday’s collections held steady at an estimated 4.00 crore net, showcasing the film’s ability to retain audience interest.

Star benefitted from positive word-of-mouth and a strong performance by Kavin, who enjoys a loyal fanbase in Tamil Nadu. The film’s occupancy rates also saw a rise throughout the weekend, culminating in a healthy 54.55% on Sunday, particularly strong in regions like Chennai (77.50%) and Coimbatore (71.00%).

The film grossed an estimated 10.80 crore in its opening weekend. If the movie maintains its momentum and continues to rake in collections in the range of 1.5 to 2 crore on weekdays (Day 4, 5, 6, and 7), then it can be expected to close its first week with a total collection of approximately 18-19 crore.

The romantic drama has captured hearts, keeping audiences engaged throughout its first three days. However, Star faces tough competition from Aranmanai 4, which is currently setting the box office on fire. The horror film, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, raked in a whopping 31.95 crore in its first week, followed by more moolah in its 2nd weekend, taking its 10-day total to 42.90 crore.

Clearly, Aranmanai 4 shows no signs of slowing down. But, if Star can maintain its momentum, it has the potential to be a commercial success despite strong competition.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

