With nothing really working at the box office for a month now, barring Hollywood flick Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, there is some sort of a respite yet again from a Hollywood film. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the newest installment of the franchise, has seen audiences step into theatres all over again, at least to some extent, with a reasonably decent weekend. No, it hasn’t gone ahead and hit the roof, but with so many movies struggling to cross even 10 crores mark in their lifetime, it’s good to see a movie score a double-digit weekend.

The film collected 12 crores in its first three days, though Sunday remained rather static at 4.50 crores*. It has been ages since one saw a film break even 5 crores barrier. Hence, while Srikanth has done that already, this one, too, has come close, and such small wins call for a mini celebration as well. Of course, these numbers are still nowhere close to what one had gotten used to seeing in 2023 when 50-60-70 crores on a single day had started becoming a norm, courtesy Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal. However, it’s a rebuilding phase, or, shall I say, a filler space, and whatever little comes in is most welcome.

For a film with no known name, even from Hollywood, and basically apes leading the show, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been collecting some respectable moolah. While this ensures that a lifetime in excess of 30 crores is given, the film would actually be aiming for higher, given the fact that there is hardly any competition for it right till the end of the month.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Srikanth Box Office Collections Day 3: Shows Steady Growth, IPL Presents Challenge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News