It was a good weekend for Srikanth as a double digit weekend came in rather comfortably. One wondered on Friday whether it would happen indeed but that did turn out to be the case eventually.

Srikanth grew again on Sunday, though as has been the trend right through this year, the jump from Saturday wasn’t huge. With IPL matches on, there is so much of entertainment right through the day that it’s a task to get people out from their home and into theatres. Thankfully though, the film wasn’t stuck at Saturday numbers and saw added moolah coming in with 5.28 crores being collected.

As a result, the weekend score of the Rajkummar Rao starrer stands at 11.95 crores and now it all boils down to how the film performs today. An ideal number would be 2 crores or more but at the bare minimum, the film would be targeting 1.75 crores. As long as at least this number comes and then Thursday too stays around 1.50 crore mark (or really close to that), the film will be assured of good showcasing in the coming weeks as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Tamannaah Bhatia Takes A Baahubali Jump Of 77.78% On 2nd Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News