Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Rajkummar Rao's Film Jumps By Almost 30% On Sunday!

Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth has been trying to maintain a decent pace at the box office, and the biopic has brought almost 12 crore over the weekend. Although with the good word of mouth, the film was expected to pick up better over the weekend, currently, it has taken a minute jump from Saturday to Sunday.

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 3

As per the early trends, on the third day, the film was collected in the range of 5.5 – 6 crore at the box office. While it took a very good jump from Friday to Saturday, there has been a decent jump from Saturday to Sunday.

After earning 5.5 crore on Sunday, Srikanth now needs to stick to the pace over the week, and hopefully, if it does stick around, it might slowly grow as well, owing to the lack of releases throughout the month and the good word of mouth for Rajkummar Rao‘s acting geniuses.

30% Jump On Sunday

The biopic on the blind industrialist took a jump of 30% from Saturday. The film collected 4.26 crore on Saturday. However, looking at the good things being said about the film, it would have definitely been better if the jump had brought a significant push rather than sticking to the pace.

Srikanth Opening Weekend

While Srikanth opened at the box office at 2.25 crore, the Saturday jump of 104% showed a little more hope for the film to perform grandly on Sunday. However, after opening at 2.25 crore on day 1, followed by 4.26 crore on day 2, it landed at 5.5 – 6 crore on Sunday, making it a 12 crore weekend.

Hoping for the film to stay and stick around, adding better numbers and making each day count.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

