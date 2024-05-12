Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranamanai 4 has entered the second weekend at the box office, and the film is growing at a huge pace, bringing wider smiles to the Tamil Film Industry. The horror comedy inches towards 40 crore mark and will cross it on the third Sunday.

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 9

On the ninth day of its release, the horror comedy collected 4-crore at the box office. The number is a great sign of growth and was expected since the film stayed in 2 – 3 crore range throughout the first week of its release. It started the second weekend on Friday with 2.25 crore.

The film, after making good growth on Saturday, is promising a big 2nd Sunday collection as well. In fact, Mother’s Day might even help the film attract more audiences than expected, helping the box office with a little boost.

Aranmanai 4’s 77% Jump

While the film earned 2.25 crore on the second Friday, it took a 77% jump on the second Saturday to secure 4 crore earnings. The film opened at 4.65 crore at the box office and has come in the range on day 9, the second Saturday since its release.

Total Run

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna’s horror-comedy is currently standing at 38.35 crore in India in nine days and 49.10 crore worldwide with around 5 crore overseas collection. The film will now aim to cross Dhanush’s Captain Miller next.

The fourth installment of the Aranmanai series has been helmed by Sundar C, and the official synopsis of the Tamil film says, “After his sister’s suspicious death, a man decides to discover the hidden truth, setting off a chasm for chaos and terror.”

