While most of us thought Kalki 2898 AD was nearing the end of its theatrical run, many surprises have been unveiled! Prabhas starrer remains the #1 choice of cine-goers, with maximum ticket sales in India on 7th Friday. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ulajh, Bad Newz, and Kill continue to lag behind in the race. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

It is to be noted that Kalki is in its seventh week in the theatres. Yes, you heard that right. Two new releases were released last Friday, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh, but both films are underperforming at the box office. On the other hand, Kill and Bad Newz continue to mint moolah but not to the levels that Nag Ashwin’s directorial did on its 44th day at the ticket windows.

Kalki 2898 AD rules BookMyShow with the highest ticket sales

On its 7th Friday, Kalki 2898 AD surpassed all expectations on the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow, selling 19,120 tickets. It was in competition with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha earlier this week, but Ajay Devgn starrer has now slipped to the second-last spot with only 8,970 admissions.

This means Kalki 2898 AD has witnessed almost 113% higher sales than Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Prabhas starrer is truly in a rampage mode, and its theatrical run will indeed be a memorable one in history!

Kalki 2898 AD vs Bad Newz vs Kill vs Ulajh

Take a look at the highest-ticket sales on BookMyShow on Friday below:

Kalki 2898 AD: 19,120

Bad Newz: 15,520

Ulajh: 14,040

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 8,970

Kill: 5,180

As visible, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri led Bad Newz which released on July 19, 2024 is also performing better than the recent releases in Indian theatres.

Last but not least is Kill, which has enjoyed a fantastic run at the box office. It was released on July 5, 2024, so whatever’s being added to the kitty is only a bonus as the Lakshya starrer is in its last leg.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

