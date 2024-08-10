Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, his old classic, Murari, was re-released in theatres. As expected, his fans lapped it up with open arms, and the response that was recorded was phenomenal. The film has performed brilliantly at the box office, not just in the Telugu states but also in selected overseas centers. Now, again, on day 2, it is aiming to score high!

About Murari

Initially, everyone was surprised, and there were mixed reactions to the announcement of its re-release. As it’s not a regular commercial potboiler of the superstar, fans thought that it wouldn’t be a good fit for an occasion like the birthday of their beloved star. For those who don’t know, the film is a supernatural drama helmed by Krishna Vamsi.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, Murari features Sonali Bendre, Lakshmi, and others in key roles. It was released in theatres on February 17, 2001. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics, and it was a huge success at the box office. In 2015, it was also dubbed in Hindi as Rowdy Cheetah.

Murari re-release at the box office

Globally, the film amassed over 2.75 crores in gross through its opening day advance booking alone. In India, the film is enjoying a superb run in Hyderabad, and as per the latest update, it is learned that day 2 pre-sales in the city closed at a whopping 65 lakh gross. It’s a massive response, and at the end of the day, Murari is expected to pull off a strong number at the box office.

Around 30-35% of shows in Hyderabad are in filling fast mode, and the rest of the shows are expected to pick up as the day progresses.

What’s so special about Murari re-release?

Special shows that have been arranged in theatres present Murari in the remastered 4K version, so it’s definitely a big-screen treat for Mahesh Babu fans.

