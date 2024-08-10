Bollywood is gearing up for a mega clash this Independence Day as not two but three films are hitting theatres. Out of all, Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 is already looking like a big winner as the film is enjoying good hype and awareness on the ground level. It’s now even getting translated to the box office numbers, as within a few hours, the mark of 17 lakh gross has been crossed in day 1 advance booking.

Horror is the flavor of the season

For Bollywood, the horror genre is doing well in 2024. In March, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan was released, and it turned out to be a big commercial success. Again, in June, Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh’s Munjya performed brilliantly at the box office and surprised everyone with its 100 crore+ collection. So, hopes are very high for the Stree sequel.

In the case of Shaitaan and Munjya, there was no sequel factor coming into play, yet they managed to do excellent business. For Stree 2, there’s already a good buzz due to the goodwill of its predecessor. So, it has that edge, which will help attract footfalls on the opening day.

Day 1 advance booking response

After going live in selected overseas centers, Stree 2’s advance booking commenced in India a few hours ago. Within the first few hours, the film crossed the 17 lakh mark at the Indian box office for the opening day (August 15). Yes, you read that right! The Shraddha Kapoor starrer has sold tickets worth 17.10 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) across the country for day 1.

Within a couple of hours, the 20 lakh gross mark is expected to be crossed. As of now, a limited number of shows are available for online ticket booking. Once the full-fledged booking starts, Stree 2 is expected to go into rampage mode.

It’s now clear that Stree 2 will dominate Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein by a large margin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

