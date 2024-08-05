Kalki 2898 AD still has enough fuel left in it, and it proved the point by displaying huge growth at the box office during its sixth weekend. Despite new releases playing in theatres with a huge number of shows across the nation, the Prabhas starrer registered impressive ticket sales online, especially through the popular ticket-booking platform BookMyShow. With this, it has now achieved a remarkable feat in the history of the platform.

It’s been over a month, but the magnum opus is refusing to give up on its theatrical run. It sustained massive competition for weeks and witnessed the first biggest dent when Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in Indian theatres. It took away almost all premium shows from the biggie, cutting down the benefit to earn more through higher ticket rates.

A few days ago, the makers announced discounted ticket rates for Kalki 2898 AD, which boosted the film’s box office performance. On the sixth Sunday, the biggie sold a whopping 40,000+ tickets on BookMyShow. Such a run has helped it achieve a huge milestone, as the film has now become the fourth film in history to sell over 1.3 crore tickets on BookMyShow.

With 1.3 crore+ tickets sold through BookMyShow, Kalki 2898 AD is the fourth-highest film in terms of admits on the platform. RRR is in third place with 1.34 crore admits. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion sold 1.6 crore tickets through the platform and is placed in second position. KGF Chapter 2 is at the top with 1.71 crore admits.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian epic also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobhana, and others in key roles. It was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. It is currently playing in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

