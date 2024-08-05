In 10 days flat, Deadpool & Wolverine has hit a century at the box office. In a year that has been starved of box office successes, this is only the second Hollywood biggie to do that in India. Earlier on, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had done that when it netted 106 crores in its lifetime. In fact, it had taken five weeks to reach the 100 crores mark, whereas Deadpool & Wolverine did it much faster by the close of the second weekend itself. Yes, earlier on, it had seemed like the feat would be accomplished within one week itself, but then the Monday drop was much more than expected, and then the weekdays, too, were just about decent.

Nonetheless, if one compares this with the fate of Indian films this year, then this Ryan Reynolds and High Jackman starrer has at least managed to cover the distance. Otherwise, the only other biggies have been Kalki and Fighter, entering the 200 crore club, and then Shaitaan and Munjya being the century makers. This is in fact eight month in running and to have so few films score just a century is a testament to the fact that it’s increasingly difficult for theatrical releases to score.

That said, talking about happier things, Deadpool & Wolverine has seen some growth all over again on Sunday with 7.50 crores* more coming in, which has resulted in its overall total reaching 105 crores*.

Today, it will surpass Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s lifetime to emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024 in India. In a couple of days, it will surpass Munjya’s lifetime of 107 crores, though it will stay way under Shaitaan’s lifetime of 151 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

