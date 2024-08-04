The birthday month of Mahesh Babu has already started and fans all across the globe have started their celebrations on social media platforms. There are still 5 days to go, and fans are expecting an exciting update about the superstar’s next with SS Rajamouli. While there’s no confirmation about an update on Rajamouli’s film, fans have another reason to celebrate the birthday on grand scale as his Murari is re-releasing at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the birthday of the Tollywood superstar is on August 9. In the last 2-3 years, we have seen the trend of re-releasing old classics in theatres on special occasions. Even the successful old films of the Guntur Kaaram actor have been revisited by fans on his previous birthdays. This time, too, special shows of his film will be arranged for fans.

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, Murari was originally released in theatres in 2001. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics, and it was a huge box office success. Apart from Mahesh Babu, it also starred Sonali Bendre, Lakshmi, Sukumari, and others in key roles. As the film is a bit different from the superstar’s usual commercial potboilers, it holds a special place in fans’ hearts.

Murari is re-releasing in theatres on August 9 in the Telugu states. It won’t be a regular version, as fans will get to witness the remastered 4K version of the film. Initially, there were mixed reactions about its re-release as everyone was expecting a mass entertainer on Mahesh Babu‘s birthday. However, the response in the advance booking narrates a different story.

Pre-sales of Murari have opened at selected locations, and in Hyderabad city alone, it has sold tickets worth 55 lakh gross, as per Track Tollywood’s report. Such a response ensures a blockbuster response in the Telugu states.

