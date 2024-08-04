Deadpool & Wolverine faces tough competition at the Chinese box office due to the release of several new local movies. However, it did surpass another Marvel biggie there and became one of the highest-grossing comic book movies post-COVID. It has beaten Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, aka Ant-Man 3 to achieve this exciting feat. Keep scrolling for more.

Ant-Man 3 was released in the theatres last year, starring Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lily, and Jonathan Majors. Majors made his MCU feature debut with this movie, where he played Kang the Conqueror. Soon after the movie came out, Majors was arrested for domestic violence, and he was found guilty in court. Eventually, Marvel fired him from Kang’s role. Marvel completely pivoted from him and now brought back Robert Downey Jr to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, too.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, aka Ant-Man 3, underperformed at the box office, and it was not well-received at the theatres. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is on rampage mode, smashing box office records like the Juggernaut. In China, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman‘s movie has lost many screenings, and six new local films have dropped in the theatres. The MCU movie collected $3.7 million on the second biggest Saturday for comic book movies post-COVID. It played over 34K screenings, 32K less than last Saturday.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine dropped 55.4% from last Saturday and has hit a $41.8 million cume at the Chinese box office, thereby beating the entire run of Ant-Man 3 in China. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossed $39.4 million at the Chinese box office and was the fourth highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID. But it has now been taken by Deadpool 3.

Deadpool & Wolverine is seeing walk-up solid business, with 81.5% of Saturday tickets bought during the day and 18.5% during pre-sales. It has reportedly raked in $550K in pre-sales for the second Sunday as it plays over just 43K screenings. The movie, released on July 26, is eyeing a $9 million—$11 million second 3-day weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

