Director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror flick, Trap, had a surprising start at the box office after debuting to mixed reviews from critics. The Josh Harnett-starring flick is on track to surpass Shyamalan’s 2021 hit opening weekend numbers.

The filmmaker behind critically acclaimed films such as Sixth Sense, Signs, and Unbreakable failed to recreate the magic with his new film Trap, which was slammed by several critics, including Detroit News, who called it “a silly jumble of half-ideas.” According to the review aggregator website, critics were underwhelmed with the film, scoring a below-average 48%.

However, despite the low critic score, Trap managed a strong start at the box office and is projected to surpass M. Night Shyamalan’s 2021 hit Old’s opening weekend collections. Like Trap, the filmmaker’s last movie also debuted to low scores, scoring 50% on RT. However, the 2021 film, with a production budget of $18M, stunned with a $16.5 million opening weekend debut.

According to box office pundit Luiz Fernando, Trap earned $6.6 million on the opening day, overtaking Old’s $6.9 million debut. According to Collider, after the strong start, Trap is reportedly heading towards a first-weekend haul of around $20 million, surpassing Old’s $16.5 million opening weekend debut. Trap has a production budget of $30 million.

Despite the negative reviews, M. Night Shyamalan’s film still drew audiences to the theaters. Variety slammed the film, saying, “Asking an audience to go with something that is this fundamentally farfetched borders on an insult. More to the point: It’s not fun.”

Viewers clearly didn’t pay heed to Variety’s unflattering description. Trap features Josh Hartnett as a serial killer, dubbed The Butcher, who takes his daughter to a pop concert and realizes it is a “trap” to catch the deranged killer (Harnett).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

