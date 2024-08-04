Deadpool & Wolverine is accelerating toward the billion-dollar mark after scoring one of the biggest second weekends in history. By Sunday, August 4, the Marvel superhero sequel starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will reportedly tear through the lifetime earnings of its predecessors, Deadpool 1 and 2.

Starting the weekend off with a bang, Deadpool and Wolverine reached a massive milestone on Friday, August 2, 2024, when it crossed the $300 million mark in the U.S., cruising past Deadpool 2’s lifetime domestic earnings of $318.5 million. Deadpool & Wolverine’s domestic take currently stands at $326M.

Deadpool & Wolverine is reportedly projected to rake in $96 million by Sunday (per Variety), bringing the domestic total to $390 million and overtaking Deadpool 1’s $363M take after spending two weekends at the theaters.

Meanwhile, the film’s global total stood at $658.8 on Friday and is projected to earn at least $820 million worldwide (per Forbes) through Sunday to top the lifetime runs of Deadpool 1 and 2, which ended at $781.9 and $782.6M respectively.

This will make Deadpool and Wolverine the second-biggest film of 2024, behind the animated blockbuster Inside Out 2’s $1.5 billion. After spending less than two weeks at the box office, the superhero flick will also enter the top three highest-grossing R-rated films after toppling Deadpool 2 from the third spot.

Deadpool and Wolverine are also within shouting distance of overtaking Joker’s $1.07B to become the top-grossing R-rated film of all time. At this rate, it is estimated to cross the $1 billion mark in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

