Box office juggernaut Deadpool and Wolverine will soon become Hugh Jackman’s highest-grossing film after the superhero sequel tore past a massive milestone on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Merely a week after its release, the Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman starrer has surpassed the latter’s box office hit Logan.

The Shawn Levy-directed superhero sequel featuring two comic book favorites, Deadpool and Wolverine, continues its record-breaking spree after its debut worldwide.

After the film’s release on July 26, it recorded the biggest R-rated opening, both domestically and globally. The film also took home the title for the biggest domestic opening of all time among any film, coming in sixth at $211.4, just behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi at $220 million. On Thursday, August 1, Deadpool and Wolverine’s seven-day domestic cume stood at a stunning $298.3.

Meanwhile, Internationally, the film raked in another $21.9M by Thursday night, bringing the overseas cume to $332M. Per box office expert Luiz Fernando, the film’s Global haul now stands at $630.4M, overtaking the lifetime of Hugh Jackman-starrer Logan’s $619M.

Deadpool and Wolverine is now Hugh Jackman’s second highest-grossing film. With this rate, the film is projected to become the Australian actor’s highest-grossing movie by Sunday, August 3, 2024, after potentially earning $800M+ worldwide.

The top five Hugh Jackman’s top earners are as follows:

X-Men – The Last Stand (2014) – $747M Deadpool and Wolverine (2024) – $630.4M Logan (2017) – $619M X- Men Apocalypse (2016) – $543M X-Men The Last Stand (2006) – $459M

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

