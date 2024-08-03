Deadpool & Wolverine continues its monstrous run at the box office, surpassing Dune 2’s collections at the North American box office. The movie is on track to earn great numbers globally, too. It has maintained its position at #2 despite the release of two local films in Chinese theatres; however, the movie starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds faced a harsh drop there. Scroll below for all the deets.

The movie completed one week in the theatres, has already surpassed Dune 2’s numbers in the US, and is advancing towards $300 million. It is just a few millions away from that mark. Shawn Levy directed it and marked the return of Hugh as the clawed mutant. As per trade analysts, the movie is on track to cross the one-billion mark, and it is dominating movie theatres across the globe, as the international numbers are significantly more than the domestic ones.

In China, Deadpool & Wolverine lost several screenings because of the release of two local films, but despite that, it has maintained its spot at #2 above them. The Marvel biggie scored second biggest 2nd Friday for Comic Book movies post-COVID, with its $2.5 million earning over 58K screenings.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer MCU flick suffered a drop of 70% from last Friday, its opening day. Deadpool & Wolverine has once again beaten Aquaman 2 with its second Friday collection. Jason Momoa’s DC movie dipped 52.3% at 59K screenings and collected $2.4 million on second Friday. The film hits a $38.1 million cume at the Chinese box office, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

Deadpool & Wolverine is enjoying strong walk-up business, with 87.3% of Wednesday tickets bought during the day and 12.7% during pre-sales. $685K was collected in pre-sales for the second Saturday, when it will play over 33K screenings, 25K less than yesterday, as four more new Chinese films debut today.

Marvel‘s Deadpool & Wolverine, released on July 26, aims for a $7-$11 million second 3-day weekend and a drop of 70%- 50% at the Chinese box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

