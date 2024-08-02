August 2024 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & John Abraham Together Will Achieve Only 38% Of Aug 2023 Collections

August 2024 box office is already starting with an underwhelming response to the clash of two superstar films. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha by Ajay Devgn and Ulajh by Janhvi Kapoor. While both the films seem to struggle at the box office aiming not even a 10 crore cumulative opening, things do not seem bright for the rest of the month as well, despite having major releases lined up.

A Massive Three-Way Clash

The month of August is looking forward to a massive three-way clash between Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham’s Vedaa, and Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. All three of them individually hold power to grab attention but are taking a disastrous route to clash in the same way.

August 2023 VS August 2024

Looking at the six major releases in the month of August, the predictions say they might collectively bring a total of around 300 – 320 crore at the box office. This is only 38% of the massive 780 crore that came in the month of August in 2023 with only three superstar releases – OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Dream Girl 2. All of them profitable ventures!

Here is a list of the films releasing this month and their expected numbers at the box office. Check out how they will contribute to the August 2024 box office.

1. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Release Date: August 2

Expectations: 20 – 25 crore

Starcast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar

Director: Nikkhil Advani

USP: Ajay Devgn and Tabu displayed a crackling chemistry as rivals in Drishyam. It has been the longest that we have seen them romancing on screen. Moreover, it has been ages since Bollywood witnessed a mature love story.

2. Ulajh

Release Date: August 2

Expectations: 12 – 15 cror e

e Starcast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew

Director: Sudhanshu Saria

USP: Janhvi Kapoor shifts gear and arrives in a strong character, shouldering a theatrical release majorly. The stellar star cast in the gripping thriller might keep the intrigue levels high.

3. Vedaa

Release Date: August 15

Expectations: 30 – 40 crore

Starcast: John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah

Director: Nikkhil Advani

USP: John Abraham is back doing what he does best – playing an action hero. While the trailer has received a positive response, John has a good record of nailing the Independence Day box office.

4. Stree 2

Release Date: August 15

Expectations: 150+ crore

Starcast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & others

Director: Amar Kaushik

USP: Horror Comedies have been nailing the box office numbers if done right. Recently released Munjya is a perfect example. Moreover, Stree 2 takes forward the OG film Stree, a level higher, and so the anticipation might churn out huge numbers as well.

5. Khel Khel Mein

Release Date: August 15

Expectations: 60 – 70 crore

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal & Aditya Seal

Director: Mudassar Aziz

USP: Despite the three-way clash, Akshay Kumar‘s attempt at box office revival with a comedy plan might survive despite the fact that it is a dicey move.

6. A Wedding Story

Release Date: August 30

Expectations: Under 2 crore

Starcast: Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mukti Mohan & Akshay Anand

Director: Abhinav Pareek

USP: The plotline of the film is interesting enough to draw attention. It says, “This supernatural horror film revolves around a happy marriage that quickly turns into a nightmare as ominous events begin to unfold.”

Note: Most of these numbers and figures are based on basic evaluations and performances of their lead actor’s last films, and these figures might change as the release date and buzz for the films come into the picture.

